EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 33-year-old El Paso man was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for attempted coercion and enticement and attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor, according to a press release sent by the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Texas.

According to court documents, James Forrest Williams Kidd, 33, initiated a conversation with a social media profile depicting a teenage girl in late October 2022.

Under the belief that he was chatting with a 13-year-old, Kidd requested nude photos of the user and invited her to his apartment to engage in various sexual acts, according to the press release.

Additionally, Kidd sent a pornographic photo and video over the app. On the night of Dec. 29, 2022, Kidd arranged for the minor to be picked up and taken to his residence via a rideshare app using his account. FBI agents announced themselves at Kidd’s door and arrested him.

Kidd pleaded guilty on Aug. 25, 2023, to one count of attempted coercion and enticement and one count of attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor. Kidd was sentenced in a federal court in El Paso, according to the press release.

“This defendant intended to lure a 13-year-old girl to his home for sexual activity using a social networking app and will now spend a decade in prison for it,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas. “I commend the FBI for their efforts in identifying and apprehending a dangerous predator before he could harm a child in our community.”

“The FBI El Paso’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking task force is committed to protecting the children of our communities,” said Special Agent in Charge John S. Morales for the FBI El Paso Field Office. “This defendant will spend the next 10 years in federal prison for criminal intentions he fully intended to act on to meet a minor for a sexual encounter and sharing obscene material with the minor in the process. Our community can rest easy knowing this man will be behind bars in a federal prison.”