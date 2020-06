EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a stabbing on the 16000 block of Desert Loop Rd., Monday.

According to a police investigation, Luis Gerardo Prieto, 28, was found to be allegedly responsible for the assault.

Major Crimes Detectives arrested Prieto on Friday.

Prieto faces charges for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $100,000 bond.