EL PASO – An El Paso man plead guilty in Federal Court this week to receiving child pornography.

According to officials, a search warrant was executed on the residence of 29-year-old Kevin Holguin-Cano where material depicting a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct was found earlier this month.

According to authorities Holguin pleaded guilty to one count of receipt and distribution of a visual depiction involving the sexual exploitation of a minor. A sentencing date is not scheduled yet.

Holguin faces up to 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Moreover, Federal agencies said this case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

The Homeland Security Investigation is investigating the case.

