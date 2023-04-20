EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday, April 19 in San Antonio to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Albert Medina Jr. also known as “Tots” reportedly sent at least 60,000 fentanyl pills to an undercover agent in San Antonio in 2021. The transaction between Medina’s courier, co-defendant Fransico Javier Ortiz and the undercover agent resulted in federal agents seizing six bundles containing a total of seven kilograms of fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney’s office confirmed Thursday through a press release.

Ortiz pleaded guilty in December of 2022 and is currently awaiting his sentencing. Medina is scheduled to be sentenced on July 26 and faces a minimum of 10 years in prison with a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $10 million dollar fine.

The DEA is currently investigating the case.