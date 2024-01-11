EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday, Jan. 11, to one count of cyberstalking, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Texas.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Rashad Marquise Ray, 24, sent multiple harassing messages to an out-of-state ex-girlfriend and her immediate family using several social media applications between Jan. 1 2022, and July 26, 2023.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office FBI agents interviewed Ray and advised him to stop communicating with the victim on two occasions.

Following an interview with the agents in June 2023, in which Ray claimed he would voluntarily cease communications efforts with the victim, he sent approximately 200 more emails to the victim in less than one month, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Ray was arrested on Aug. 2, 2023 and has remained in federal custody.

Ray faces up to five years in prison with a maximum fine of $250,000.