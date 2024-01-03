EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man pleaded guilty Wednesday, Jan. 3 to assaulting law enforcement and other charges during the Jan 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol breach, according to a press release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Columbia.

David Rene Arredondo, 48, of El Paso, Texas, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to eight counts, including two felony charges of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to the press release, his actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

In addition to the felonies, Arredondo pleaded guilty to six misdemeanor offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Arredondo traveled with others from his home in El Paso to Washington, D.C., and stayed in the Capitol Hill area, according to the press release.

According to court documents, open-source images, videos, and U.S. Capitol surveillance footage depict Arredondo inside and around the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

Video footage from outside the Capitol building on January 6th depicts Arredondo physically pushing bike rack fencing against officers attempting to keep the crowd from entering the East Plaza.

Arredondo can be seen making physical contact with a police officer who was attempting to stop rioters from entering through the Capitol building doors.

He can also be seen grabbing and pulling the arm of a police officer who was surrounded by a mob of rioters. A different police officer can be seen being pulled away by the mob and falling to the ground, according to the press release.

Additional video footage taken from inside the Capitol building depicts Arredondo entering via the East Rotunda Doors and remaining inside for nearly 35 minutes.

FBI agents arrested Arredondo on Oct 26, 2022, in El Paso. He will be sentenced Friday, May 3.

Since the incident in 2021, over 1,230 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 440 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony, according to the press release.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.