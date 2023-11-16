EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man is facing up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud in a federal court in El Paso, according to a press release sent by the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Texas.

Court documents claim that Daniel Steadley, 68, operated two companies in El Paso which marketed and sold a healthcare insurance plan known as the Unique Healthcare MEC Plan.

According to the press release, Steadley sold the insurance plan under false claims that it complied with the requirements of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Steadley also falsely claimed that he was a lawyer who had previously overseen an elite team of lawyers while working for a U.S. Senator at the White House, and that he had been a commander in the Navy, as well as a SEAL team member.

Several purchasers of Steadley’s “fraudulent” plan suffered injuries or had diseases that required hospitalization or other medical attention, acccording to the press release.

When these individuals attempted to use their plan card, hospitals and other providers did not recognize the plan and there was no coverage of their medical bills.

Several plan members received medical bills that were significant, ranging from hundreds of dollars to more than $100,000.

Approximately 2,600 individuals in the El Paso area purchased the plan between Dec. 1, 2014, and Aug. 31, 2020. The investigation identified $974,193.68 in victim losses, according to the press release.

According to the press release, Steadley faces up to 20 years in prison for one count of wire fraud. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

In addition, the FBI and Texas Department of Insurance are investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Skillern and Michael Osterberg are prosecuting the case.