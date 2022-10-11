EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 23-year-old El Paso man was killed in a crash in Hudspeth County Monday, Oct. 10, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

It happened about 7 p.m. near mile marker 116, which is about 8 miles east of the Sierra Blanca exit.

Eric Gomez was driving westbound when failed to stay in a single lane and veered onto the shoulder, where he hit a flatbed trailer that was parked there. Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semitruck with the trailer was not hurt. The semitruck was pulled over waiting for roadside assistance when the crash happened.

