DPS: Car driven by another El Pasoan tried to pass in no-passing zone

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 61-year-old El Paso man was killed in a crash in Hudspeth County on Wednesday, Nov. 23 when a car driven by another El Pasoan hit him head-on, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened at about 5 p.m. along U.S. 62/180 near mile post 52 near the Border Patrol checkpoint.

According to DPS, 24-year-old Luis Roberto Zamorano was driving westbound on a single lane portion of the highway when he attempted to pass in a no-passing zone and struck a vehicle driven by James Earl Cox.

Cox was pronounced dead at the scene. Zamorano was injured in the crash, but the extent of his injuries were not released.