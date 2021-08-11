El Paso man indicted with distribution of controlled substance causing death

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man has been charged by a federal grand jury in El Paso with distribution of a controlled substance causing death. The jury returned the indictment last week.



According to court documents, on March 11, 2019, 30-year-old Michael Martinez distributed oxymorphone, also known as numorphan, to another individual who died as a result.



Authorities said Martinez is charged with one count of distributing oxymorphone causing death and one count of distributing oxymorphone.

Martinez’ court appearance was held on Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Castaneda. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years to life for distribution of oxymorphone causing death and up to 20 years in prison for distribution of oxymorphone, officials said.



A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff of the Western District of Texas and Special Agent in Charge Kyle Williamson of the Drug Enforcement Administration, El Paso Division made the announcement.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is investigating the case Assistant U.S. Attorney Phillip Countryman is prosecuting the case.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.