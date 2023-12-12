EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man who was named a ‘Most Wanted Fugitive’ by the Texas Department of Public Safety was taken into custody on Wednesday, Nov. 29, after allegedly being on the run since December of last year.

DPS says Chad Everett King, 34, has been wanted since December 2022, when arrest warrants were issued out of El Paso County for aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, aggravated kidnapping sexual abuse and six counts of aggravated sexual assault.

King was taken into custody on Wednesday, Nov. 29, in St. Louis, Mo., after the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and Texas DPS Special Agents coordinated with the U.S. Marshals Metropolitan Fugitive Task Force to locate him, according to Texas DPS.

DPS says the El Paso Police Department Crimes Against Persons Division and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the investigation.

In November of 2018, King was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He received two three-year sentences in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison to be served concurrently.