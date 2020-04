EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on April 2, on the 4600 block of Alameda Ave.

The traffic stop resulted in the arrest of Ruben Reyes, 38, who was found in possession of 3.5 kilograms of cocaine.

Reyes was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $150, 000 bond.