El Paso man fatally injured, left on side of New Mexico road

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man’s death is being treated as a homicide after he was found fatally injured on the side of a New Mexico road Sunday.

William Moore, 32, was discovered at about 10:51 a.m. on July 14 on State Road 91 near Santa Rosa. He was taken to Guadalupe County Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau and Crime Scene Team are investigating the crime as a homicide and they are asking anyone with information to call 505-425-6771 and choose option 1 to leave a tip.