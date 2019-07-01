El Paso man dies in Culberson County crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man is dead following a crash in Culberson County Saturday morning.

According to Texas DPS, the wreck happened on US-62 near Pine Springs, about two hours away from El Paso.

Officials say Abdiel Lerma, 28, was driving east when the vehicle left the roadway and went through a barbed wire fence into a pasture.

The car then overturned and ejected Lerma, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to a news release.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The exact cause of death has not yet been determined, officials say.

Investigators discovered alcoholic beverages at the scene of the crash.

Texas DPS will continue to investigate the wreck.