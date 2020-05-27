El Paso man charged with Aggravated Assault held on a $15,000 bond

Breaking News
by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an Aggravated Assault Family Violence call on the 12700 block of Runaway Ave.

Upon arrival, deputies learned the offender threatened the victim with a pocket knife before fleeing the scene.

Investigators later identified the offender as Michael Moreno, 45, and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

According to a release, Moreno was located on May 26, at the 400 block of Valle Negro.

Moreno was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility and charged with Aggravated Assault with a weapon and is being held on a $15,000 bond.

