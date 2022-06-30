EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff Office (EPCSO) Deputies arrested an El Paso man for possession of marijuana and a handgun.

According to EPCSO officials, deputies were patrolling the Homestead Meadows North area in far East El Paso County, when they performed a traffic stop along the 14100 block of Fort Defiance on Sunday, June 26.

Johan Fabian Silva was behind the wheel of a black Audi that was stopped by deputies.

According to authorities Silva was found in possession of marijuana and a black 9mm handgun.

Silva was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail for possession of marijuana and unlawful carry of weapons

