EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An investigation by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a young man in his 20’s for burglary of a vehicle and 2 or more convictions, a release said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jesus Orozco, 28, was located in the 13000 block of Bret Harte Dr. when he was arrested for Burglary of Vehicle with 2 or more convictions, and Unauthorized Use of Vehicle.

The suspect is currently being held at the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $7,500 bond.