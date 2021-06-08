El Paso man arrested on suspicion of setting Northeast house on fire

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A joint-agency investigation between the El Paso Fire Marshal’s Office and the El Paso Police Department from the Northeast Regional Command Center led to the arrest of 50-year-old Gil Kellner on Friday for allegedly setting a house in Northeast El Paso on fire.
Officials said on May 30 at 1:30 p.m., units with the El Paso Fire Department were dispatched to a structure fire at a residence located on the 5700 block of Elkton. Fire crews contained the blaze inside of the home with no injuries to Department personnel.
Kellner was arrested on June 4 and is being charged with a violation of Arson of a Habitation, a first-degree felony with a $100,000 bond.
