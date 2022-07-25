EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A joint investigation between the El Paso Fire Marshal’s Office and the El Paso Police Department led to the arrest of 21- year-old Alfredo Poblano on July 20,2022 in connection to a structure fire located on the 1600 Block of George Dieter.

Fire Investigators determined the fire was the result of an intentional act of a person. As a result of the quick actions of the El Paso Police Department assisting in locating and detaining the suspect during the investigation, the suspect Alfredo Poblano was arrested and booked under the following charges:

• Arson of habitation

• Protective order violations

• Multiple outstanding criminal warrants

Poblano was booked into the El Paso County Detention Center Facility and received a bond of $250,000.

For more information about the El Paso Fire Department and any updates, visit elpasofire.org

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store