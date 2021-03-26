El Paso man arrested for Theft of Property after being caught on camera

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested an El Paso man for stealing auto parts after being caught on surveillance footage.

According to a release, deputies were dispatched to the 12900 block of Montana Avenue on March 4th in reference to the theft of auto parts.

During the investigation deputies obtained surveillance footage from the business which then led to the identification of one of the suspects.

Twenty days later, deputies conducted a traffic stop which led to the arrest of Lazaro Villa, 33, for Theft of Property.

Villa is being held at the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $2,500 bond.