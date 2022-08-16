EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The FBI arrested a 31-year-old El Paso man and has charged him with assaulting a Border Patrol agent.

Alejandro Morales was arrested Sunday, Aug. 14. At about 1 a.m. that morning, Morales allegedly told a Border Patrol agent that he didn’t have to obey commands about how to enter the United States correctly since he was a U.S. citizen. According to the FBI, Morales lunged at the agent and then punched the agent in the face.

The FBI investigated this incident with assistance from the Border Patrol and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

