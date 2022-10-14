EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man has been arrested for filing a false report, saying that officers had physically abused him.

Ruben Venzor, 29, was arrested Sept. 29 and charged with making a false report to a peace officer, the El Paso Police Department reported.

On July 5, Venzor filed a complaint with the Internal Affairs Division, saying that during a traffic stop he was handcuffed and an officer slammed him onto the hood of a police car.

After a review of video that captured the incident, police say it showed Venzor bending forward and striking his own forehead against the hood without any force from an officer.

Venzor later admitted that an officer did not force him down on the hood as he had previously stated.