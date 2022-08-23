EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who claimed being struck by a car, has been arrested for making a False Report.

The night of July 31, 2022 El Paso police officers responded to a hospital in the west side of town, regarding an injured man.

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Jesus Angel Avila who claimed had been hit by a Jeep that fled the scene at the crosswalk of 2700 N. Mesa.

According to investigators from Special Traffic Investigations Unit, they concluded the injuries were not consistent with the type of crash that Avila was claiming. Investigators located a video that showed Avila in a fight outside the bar where he works. Avila was recorded punching the driver’s side window of a Jeep parked by the business.

Avila was charged with False Report to a Peace Office for making a false statement a Class B misdemeanor. A magistrate issued a warrant with $2,500 dollar bond.

He was arrested on the warrant by a westside officer.

False reports take investigators away from other investigations and delay active investigations. The El Paso Police Department will present charges against individuals who intentionally provide false information.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store