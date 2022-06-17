EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is off the street and behind bars Friday after being arrested and charged with luring a minor.

41-year-old Shamsadean Jermaine Bowie was arrested on June 16, 2022 by the FBI’s El Paso Office and charged by a federal criminal complaint filed yesterday with one count of Coercion or Enticement of Minor.

FBI El Paso Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey R. Downey said, “I am proud of the work done by FBI El Paso’s Child Exploitation & Human Trafficking Task Force to ensure that another child predator was taken off the streets. People that prey upon the innocence of our children will be held accountable for their actions.”

The FBI El Paso’s Child Exploitation & Human Trafficking Task Force along with US Army CID is investigating this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Winters is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

Upon conviction, Bowie faces 10 years up to life in federal prison per count.

A criminal complaint is merely a charge and should not be considered as evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

