EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man claiming he was an agent of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission while visiting a local bar, has been arrested for impersonating a public servant.

The impersonator was identified as 27-year-old Christopher Jacob Contreras and was charged with a third-degree felony and could see up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail.

According to authorities, TABC’s El Paso Enforcement Office received reports stating that a man had identified himself as a TABC agent while visiting an alcohol retailer. He told employees of the business that they had violated the law by selling alcohol to a person younger than 21. When questioned by a manager of the business, the man claimed he needed to speak with his TABC supervisor and left the premises.

A following investigation conducted by the El Paso Enforcement Office, with the help of local businesses as well as witnesses, identified the suspect.

“We’re extremely grateful to the businesses who immediately reported this suspicious activity and enabled us to identify the impersonator so quickly,” said Brandy Norris, TABC Chief of Law Enforcement. “It’s important to remember that a legitimate TABC agent will always properly identify themselves as working for the agency and will have an official ID or a badge on display when making contact with a business owner or staff member.”

This is still an ongoing investigation by TABC and local officials

