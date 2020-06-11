El Paso man arrested for animal cruelty to a horse

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man was arrested for animal cruelty to a horse that is now receiving medical treatment and rehabilitation.

On June 3, the El Paso County Animal Welfare Department was dispatched to 5390 JM Browing in reference to Animal Cruelty.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Miguel Alonso, 28, for Cruelty to Livestock Animal Neglect/Overwork.

Alonso was taken into custody on June 6, and was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility where e is being held on a $1,500 bond.

Horses Unlimited Rescue is treating the horse.