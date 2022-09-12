EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 10-year veteran of the El Paso Police Department who was working while off duty at Walmart in Northeast was assaulted on Friday, Sept. 9, police report.

Gabriel Paul Ortega, 30, of El Paso was arrested and charged with robbery and several counts related to resisting and evading arrest.

The officer, who was not identified, stopped Ortega at the front door of the store after Ortega allegedly failed to pay for some items. Police say Ortega then ran away from the officer toward the automotive section of the store and attempted to exit there, but the door was locked.

Ortega then turned around and allegedly assaulted the officer who was chasing him.

After the assault, Ortega continued to run away and the officer pursued him until the suspect ran out of the store.

About an hour later, Ortega was seen by police officers walking back toward the store to get his vehicle. Ortega once again tried to evade police but this time he was caught and arrested.