El Paso man arrested for allegedly stealing several bottles of wine

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a store on the 300 block of O.T. Smith in reference to a Burglary of Building.

Deputies learned after speaking with the victim that the unknown offender entered the store by breaking both glass entry doors, and took several bottles of wine from the store without consent.

Deputies conducted an investigation and later identified the offender as Gilbert Hernandez, 29.

Hernandez was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on two counts of Burglary of Building with a $15,000 bond.

