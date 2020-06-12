El Paso man arrested for allegedly shooting his dog, beating his puppy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man was arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly shooting his Pit Bull and brutally beating his puppy.

The incident took place at the 8700 block of Neptune Street after Justin Free Millinder, 38, reportedly brutalized the animals after

the puppy urinated on the couch.

The puppy is 7 months old, and the other Pit Bull is believed to be an adult dog.

According to a release, the arrest was a result of a two-day investigation into the allegation by the Department’s Animal

Cruelty Investigations Unit.

Millinder was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $7,500 bond.

Both dogs are currently under the care of a veterinarian and are expected to survive.