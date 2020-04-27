El Paso man arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 13600 block of Beobridge Ave., in regards to an Assault Family Violence.

Deputies learned after speaking with the victim and a witness that the offender had threatened the victim with a firearm before fleeing from the scene.

After a subsequent traffic stop Julio Robles, 41, was booked in the El Paso County Detention Facility with a $102,500 bond for Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon, Assault Family Violence, and Burglary of Habitation.