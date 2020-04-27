El Paso man arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 13600 block of Beobridge Ave., in regards to an Assault Family Violence.

Deputies learned after speaking with the victim and a witness that the offender had threatened the victim with a firearm before fleeing from the scene.

After a subsequent traffic stop Julio Robles, 41, was booked in the El Paso County Detention Facility with a $102,500 bond for Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon, Assault Family Violence, and Burglary of Habitation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Memo Garcia, soccer coach injured in August 3 Walmart shooting dies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memo Garcia, soccer coach injured in August 3 Walmart shooting dies"

Gov. Abbott announces phase one of reopening Texas economy begins on May 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Abbott announces phase one of reopening Texas economy begins on May 1"

Newsfeed Now for April 27, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for April 27, 2020"

New Mexico nears 100 deaths statewide, as Doña Ana County adds 6 new COVID-19 cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Mexico nears 100 deaths statewide, as Doña Ana County adds 6 new COVID-19 cases"

7 new deaths reported in Juarez overnight as COVID-19 death toll rises to 52

Thumbnail for the video titled "7 new deaths reported in Juarez overnight as COVID-19 death toll rises to 52"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link