EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 22-year-old El Paso man was recently arrested after he allegedly fired a handgun in between two people who were arguing in Northeast El Paso on Wednesday night, Aug. 9.

Police say a 21-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were arguing in a motel parking lot located on 8735 Dyer St. just before midnight.

Taylor Frederick, 22, approached them, told them to shut up and fired a handgun in between them, striking the woman’s vehicle.

Police say they responded to the fight which later upgraded to a “shots fired” call.

When officers arrived, Fredrick fled the scene however he was located by police nearby, according to El Paso Police.

Fredrick was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon set with a total bond of $150,000.