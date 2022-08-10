EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who pointed a gun to a woman and threatened her family is now behind bars.

On August 4, 2022 a suspect identified by police as 40-year-old Joshua Roberto Trevizo got into an argument about a dog. The victim, 33-year-old Maria Cortez reported to the El Paso Police Department, that Trevizo had pointed a gun at her and threatened to harm her parents at their home by saying: “he will show her what a real active shooter is.”

Officers from Northeast Regional Command were dispatched to the 4000 block of El campo and saw Trevizo driving near the victim’s parent’s home, Trevizo was pulled over and placed under arrest.

During the car inspection, officers found a firearm, armored vest and a machete were in the suspect’s vehicle at the time of his arrest.

Trevizo, a Northeast resident was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon under a $20,000 bond.

