El Paso man arrested after threatening four people with firearm

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 16000 block of Snoqualmie Dr. in reference to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

It happened Tuesday, when deputies learned the offender had flagged down the victim on the side of the road and threatened the victim and three other people who were in the vehicle with a firearm.

According to a release, the offender fired his weapon into the surrounding desert area. No injuries were reported.

The offender was identified as Jose Alexis Diaz,28, and was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a $40,000 bond.