El Paso man arrested after threatening EPSCO deputy with an axe

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 34-year-old man was arrested Friday after threatening an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputy with an axe.

EPSCO deputies were dispatched to the block of 100 Ascension in response to a subject disturbance.

According to EPSCO officials, once deputies arrived, the subject, Gabriel Gutierrez, pulled an axe out of the back of a truck and used the weapon to threaten a deputy.

The deputy deployed his taser, incapacitating Gutierrez, EPSCO officials said in a release.

Gutierrez was taken into custody and is charged with aggravated assault on a public servant.

