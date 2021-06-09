El Paso man arrested after receiving narcotics through the mail

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An 18-year-old man is suspected of using the U.S. Postal Service to receive narcotics.

On Monday, U.S. Postal inspectors notified the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office of possible narcotics being delivered to an El Paso residence. Through an investigation, investigators saw Manuel Montanez accept a package and leave with it.

After he left, he was pulled over at a traffic stop and the vehicle was searched. Deputies found tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) vape cartridges weighing 714 grams in the car.

He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $100,000 bond.

