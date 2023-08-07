EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 21-year-old El Paso man was recently arrested after he evaded officers while driving a motorcycle on I-10 West during the early hours of Friday morning, Aug. 4, according to El Paso Police.

Police say at 1:18 a.m., officers observed Oscar Isaiah Fonseca, 21, driving a motorcycle at a high rate of speed southbound on Mesa and was also “weaving in and out of traffic without signaling and turning off all his lights while driving.”

Officers caught up to Fonseca and attempted to do a traffic stop on I-10 West near Yandell. Police say Fonseca then looked back at officers, evaded and sped off, turning off his lights.

Officers then requested air support from Texas DPS who were able to locate Fonseca traveling West on I-10 and eventually tracked him to a West El Paso residence.

Officers were then able to find his motorcycle at the 7400 Block of Plaza Redonda and he was taken into custody at the 7500 block of Plaza Taurina.

He was later booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility and was charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle on a $100,000 bond.