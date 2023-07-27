EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 27-year-old man from El Paso was recently apprehended on multiple charges after the Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church was burglarized on Sunday, July 16, according to El Paso Police.

Police say they responded to the catholic church located on Pheasant Road at around 9:30 p.m. last Sunday in reference to a burglary.

When officers arrived, they discovered the inside of the church with holy oil poured throughout different areas.

Officers also observed several items throughout the church that were turned upside down including crosses.

Officers also observed “666” written on several items inside of the church including a rosary candle, mirror, and on the tabernacle in the prayer room.

Police say Isaac Jordan Soto-Olivarez, 27, was seen on video surveillance damaging several items and causing an estimated $4,100 in damages.

Warrants for burglary of a building and criminal mischief damage/destruction of a place of worship were then obtained for Soto-Olivarez

On Thursday, July 27, Soto-Olivarez was located by the El Paso Police Department and the FBI.

Police say Soto-Olivarez attempted to evade from officers; however, he was quickly apprehended.

A federal search warrant was served by the FBI’s West Texas Border Corruption Task Force at his residence to retrieve stolen items from the church.

Soto-Olivarez was subsequently booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility and was charged with burglary of building, criminal mischief damage/destruction to place of worship and evading arrest or detention with a total bond of $41,000.