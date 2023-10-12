EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 44-year-old El Paso man was recently arrested after he allegedly stole money from an elderly couple back in February.

Police say both a 92-year-old woman and an 88-year-old man from El Paso reported to police that Jesus Rodriguez, used money from their bank account without their consent.

The investigation revealed that Rodriguez took over $56,000 in three months in order to pay his credit card bills, according to police.

A warrant was filed for Rodriguez’s arrest and at around 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, Rodriguez was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Paso Del Norte port of entry.

Rodriguez was released to the El Paso Police Department and was booked into the El Paso County Jail on suspicion of exploitation of child/elderly/disabled, with bond set at $75,000.

The case was assigned to the Special Victims Unit of the El Paso Police Department.