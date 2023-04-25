EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man was arrested on Thursday, April 20 after allegedly shooting a 19-year-old girl earlier this month, according to police.

Police say Irwin Chavira, 19 allegedly shot the victim after an altercation happened at a residence located on the 4400 block of Hueco in Central El Paso on Sunday, April 2.

The victim then went to a local hospital to receive treatment after suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The Crimes Against Persons unit later discovered that Chavira allegedly threatened the victim into telling the hospital that she had “shot herself.”

Once the victim returned home, police were notified and an officer responded to the “domestic family violence” call, according to El Paso Police.

Police say Chavira fled the scene and was then located and arrested on Thursday April 20, by officers with the U.S. Marshalls Task Force.

Chavira was then booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a total bond of $160,000. He was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of obstruction or retaliation.