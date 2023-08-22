EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man was recently arrested after Texas DPS Special Agents seized over 20,000 dosage units of LSD along with other illegal drugs at his residence on Friday, Aug. 18, according to Texas DPS.

Texas DPS says Jamiel Alexander Chagra Nichols, 44, was involved in distributing illicit controlled substances and pharmaceutical controlled substances to local residents including active-duty soldiers assigned to Fort Bliss.

Texas DPS Special Agents along with the DEA’s El Paso Division Fentanyl Overdose Response team executed a search warrant that Friday at Nichols’ residence as a result of a six-month investigation.

Texas DPS says Nichols was distributing cocaine, fentanyl and LSD and agents seized over 21,900 dosage units of LSD from his home.

Nichols was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for state charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

DPS Special Agents, along with the Texas Highway Patrol (THP), DEA, the Department of the Army Criminal Investigations Division, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Department, U.S. Border Patrol, and the FBI assisted in this investigation.