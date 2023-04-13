EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police responded to the 1400 block of Avalon in East El Paso Friday, April 7 after a 28-year-old man allegedly attempted to sexually assault a 19-year-old girl.

Officers say they responded to the call at 8:13 a.m. and met with the victim who stated that she was exiting her residence to let her dog out when 28-year-old Christopher Aaron Rey allegedly confronted her and forced himself inside the victim’s residence.

Police say Rey allegedly tried to sexually assault the woman, but she was able to fight him off. Police add that Rey fled the scene and the victim then called police to report the “attempted sexual assault.”

The victim later recalled seeing Rey when she was at a laundry mat, according to El Paso Police.

Crimes Against Persons conducted the investigation and Rey was later identified as the alleged offender, according to police.

A warrant was obtained for burglary of habitation with a bond of $100,00 for Rey.

No further information has been released.