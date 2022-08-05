EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers arrested an El Paso man who is accused of posing as a juvenile on social media to share child pornography.

The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Jose Ray Jarvis of west El Paso and was arrested on Monday August 1, 2022.

El Paso Police Department say on September 6th, 2020 they received information about an Online Impersonation. The Investigation revealed the subject created a social media account posing as a local juvenile and was using the juvenile’s name and pictures to share images of child pornography.

Detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children investigated the social media account and found that Jarvis was a resident of El Paso.

The ongoing investigation found images of invasive visual recording believed to have been taken of four unsuspecting victims.

On July 2nd, 2022, two different recordings at a local second-hand thrift store show a woman wearing a blue shirt, black skirt, and carrying a turquoise handbag. A separate incident at the same location shows a woman wearing a black skirt and carrying a handbag with the letter B in silver.

On July 2nd , 2022, near Southwest University Park, a recording shows a woman wearing a grey dress and a black backpack-style purse with mushroom designs.

On June 13th, 2022, at a Lowes Supermarket, a recording shows a woman wearing a blue poka-dot dress and carrying a white purse.

If you believe you may be the person described in these incidents, please call the El Paso Police Department at 915-832-4400.

According to authorities, Jarvis was charged with online impersonation-email/message with identifying information, 2 counts of promotion of child pornography, and 9 counts of possession of child pornography.

He was charged and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a bond of $600,000 dollars.

