El Paso man accused in child porn case runs estate sale company, records show

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man arrested and accused of possessing child pornography this week is a local businessman who runs an estate sale and appraisal company, according to federal and county records.

Jason Matthews, 45, was taken into custody Tuesday at his East Side home on Proud Eagle Drive following a Department of Homeland Security investigation, authorities said Friday.

KTSM obtained a copy of criminal complaint filed against him. The document states that when asked about a truck parked outside the residence, others at the house told agents that Matthews uses it for his business.

El Paso County records list Matthews as the sole proprietor of El Paso Estate Sales and Appraisals for the last three years.

Federal agents downloaded 547 files from a device at the IP address to which Matthews was the subscriber last October, according to the criminal complaint.

The document states agents viewed two of the files, one of them depicting a 5 to 7-year-old girl being sexually abused on camera. The agents said they also opened a photo file showing the abuse of a baby girl, roughly 12 to 16 months old.

During this week’s warrant execution, authorities said they recovered SD cards from the truck outside the Proud Eagle home, along with a desktop computer from a white metal office shed at the rear of the property. The complaint alleges more child porn was found on a hard drive within the computer, along with business documents with Matthews’s name on them.

Matthews is charged with possession of material involving the sexual exploitation of children and receipt and distribution of material involving the sexual exploitation of children.

As of Friday evening, he remained at the Downtown El Paso County jail, held without bond.