EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Cielo Vista Mall has reopened to the public two days after a deadly shooting took place at the mall’s food court, the investigation into that shooting is still ongoing.

El Paso Police department previously confirmed the incident broke out following a ‘random incident’ between two groups of people.

Cielo Vista Mall Code of conduct – Viewer photo

From the shooting, four people were wounded, one fatally, three injured, two of them with critical injuries. All the injured were taken to area hospitals. Two more individuals are still in police custody.

EPPD Interim Police Chief peter Pacillas confirmed in Thursday Feb. 17, 2023, during a press conference, all individuals were males in their late teens to their early 20s.