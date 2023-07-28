EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As scorching temperatures continue in the Sun City, that does not stop or slow down El Paso Locomotive players.

Performance Coach Saul Soto tells KTSM they’re making sure the players are staying hydrated and coming in one hour early to train.

Prior to Saturday’s game, Tuesday through Friday at 7:30 p.m. to 12 p.m., Soto says the players are monitored through a GPS system.

“There’s been research of many leagues that have gathered data. So, we have an expected output of player’s proposition and then over the season, we gather data and then we personalize the output that we have a trio metrics we want to meet, so then we don’t overwork them and outer work them, at the same time,” Soto said.

Although sports always deal with some sort of injury, Soto says they implement injury prevention workouts. Catering individual needs with massage therapist and athletic training.

But to prevent them from heat exhaustion during training, they train underneath an outdoor tent and drink plenty of water.

“For me, it’s a mindset. I don’t let it bother me in my head if I say it’s not hot enough, or it’s nothing. You know I’m telling my body that I am capable of running and playing in this kind of weather,” said Center Midfielder Eric Calvillo.

Although the players have to stay lean, Calvillo tells KTSM he’ll have a cheat meal once in a while, but for the most part stick to protein, carbs and vegetables.

“Our sports interest. She’s on top of it, Kelly. This was her first year with us and she’s been marvelous and has catered meals. They have individual nutritional plans that she sends out for each player,” said Soto.

This Saturday, July 29 is the Final Copas Tejas match of the 2023 season, with the locos facing off against Rio Grande Valley FC.

