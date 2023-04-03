EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso Locomotive FC defender Artem Kholod and front office staff came together with volunteers to support the City of El Paso’s “Love Your Block” project on Saturday, April 1.

Courtesy of El Paso Locomotive FC

“El Paso Locomotive FC is proud to be out here doing work that will make a difference in the lives of Segundo Barrio residents,” the Locomotive’s Coordinator of Community Relations Andrea Mendez said. “The local community has always shown us support, so we have to make sure we do the same as well. We hope to be involved in more projects similar to this as the year goes by and be out in the community helping in any way we can.”

The Locomotive staff helped by cleaning and leveling out a vacant lot that will be used for mural project led by known local artist Jesus “Cimi” Alvarado.

In addition, two cinder block benches and a miniature library were installed on the lot, in an effort to provide community residents a clean public space to promote community engagement and improve quality of life.