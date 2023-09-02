EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC (8-West, 10-10-5, 35 points) are back home at Southwest University Park this weekend, hosting Monterey Bay F.C. in a Western Conference rematch that could prove to be pivotal in the 2023 playoff race.

ALL-TIME SERIES

El Paso is 1-1-1 all-time against Monterey Bay. These sides met earlier this season in a 0-0 draw on July 8 at Cardinale Stadium. The first-ever meeting, which was last season at Southwest University Park, saw Locomotive come out on top in a 5-0 win that ended a four-game losing streak

EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC (8TH WESTERN CONFERENCE, 10-10-5, 35 PTS)

Locomotive will be looking to build on the momentum of last weekend’s 2-0 win at Hartford Athletic at home versus Monterey Bay, battling to hold on to a spot above the playoff line in the Western Conference.

“This is the last stretch and it’s an important stretch for us to get back on the horse and make sure we secure a playoff position,” Head Coach and Technical Director Brian Clarhaut said about the final few matches of the regular season.

As part of the continued effort to secure a postseason berth, Locomotive has recruited 27-year-old midfielder Arun Basuljevic, a highly versatile midfielder with over 100 USL Championship appearances. Basuljevic reunites with Clarhaut (who was his head coach during his 2018 season abroad in Sweden with Nyköpings BIS) and will be available for selection against his former club on Saturday night.

MONTEREY BAY F.C. (11TH WESTERN CONFERENCE, 8-11-7, 31 PTS)

In a similar situation to El Paso, the Crisp and Kelp ended a nine-game winless streak at home in a 2-1 win over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and El Paso will need to be ready to fend off a Monterey Bay side who see Saturday as an absolute must-win if they are to keep their playoff chances in reasonable reach.

Per the USL Championship, Monterey Bay currently has 11% odds of qualifying for the playoffs and while a loss would not mathematically eliminate them, it could make the playoff pursuit much more difficult.

ADDITIONAL INFO

