El Paso Locomotive FC fans react to postponed games as COVID-19 spreads

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The coronavirus is impacting events here in El Paso. Including the El Paso Locomotive FC game Saturday.

The United Soccer League announced today that the 2020 season is suspended for a minimum of 30 days.

Southwest University Park was supposed to be full of exciting Locomotive FC fans this Saturday for their home opener. However, officials say for safety of players, staff, and fans as COCID- 19 continues to spread, games are postponed for 30 days.

“One of my friends wanted to go to the game this Saturday and they just sent it in a Snapchat group message that yeah the games canceled were not going,” said Levi Carlos and El Paso Locomotive fan.

Locomotive FC saying fans can use the tickets from postponed games at a later date.

“Games are not, again repeat are not being canceled. They are simply being postponed and the intent is that every single game missed will be made up at a later date,” said Andrew Forrest a Spokesperson for El Paso Locomotive FC.

Some fans say they understand the risk of having sporting events in large crowds.

“You’re not really thinking about health and all, you’re more thinking about the game. There’s constant contact you don’t even think about. The bathroom, the concessions, the high fives you give whenever your team scores,” said Javier Alvidrez an El Paso Locomotive fan.

While others say postponing the game is not necessary.

“It sucks, it’s bad like everything going around but I feel like they shouldn’t really because there isn’t really any cases here so like why,” said Bianey Sanchez an El Paso Locomotive fan.

As of now, the only Locomotive games affected are Saturday’s home opener and a home game that was scheduled for April 4th.

“Before we go into panic mode and angry mode about people not being able to enjoy games in the stadium. The majority of the city watches games on the TV. So we can continue doing that,” said Carmel Murillo a UTEP Student.

As for the El Paso Chihuahuas, Minor League Baseball also announced that the start of the season would be postponed. Which could affect upcoming Chihuahuas games as it has for locomotive games.

As for the stadium, officials say it is being cleaned and if necessary they do have a COVID-19 disinfectant that can be used if necessary.