El Paso Locomotive FC climbing in the standings

El Paso Locomotive FC is the hottest team in the United Soccer League [USL] right now. El Paso extended their unbeaten streak to eight matches on Saturday with a win over LA Galaxy II and are showing no signs of slowing down.

Locomotive FC has not lost a USL game in two months, despite a relatively slow start to the season. Head coach Mark Lowry believes his team is not doing anything fundamentally different, but the results have been a winning brand of soccer.

“We have just been together longer,” said Lowry. “We were playing well at the start of the season and we are playing well now. We have just been together longer and the guys are more familiar with the system and they are more familiar with each other.”

For the players, the biggest difference has been getting the ball in the back of the net.

“We struggled a little bit creating chances and scoring,” said forward Jerome Kiesewetter. “It took time, but now everything seems to be a little bit easier.”

Kiesewetter has been making it look easy lately. The German-American was signed four games into the season and has scored nine goals in just nine games, which ranks second in the USL.

“The biggest key is the possession we have, the counter pressure we put on teams and it’s hard for teams to score on us,” said Kiesewetter. “Since they don’t have the ball as much as we do, we create more chances and score more goals.”

With the regular season running through the month of October and El Paso sitting in fourth place in the Western Conference, two points behind New Mexico United for first place, Lowry knows this team has a long ways to go.

“We need to continue to perform at the same level with the same intensity, not just on Saturday’s, but on a Tuesday morning. On a Wednesday morning out at practice,” said Lowry. “The intensity needs to remain high and we can’t get complacent. We are a good team, but we want to be a great team.”

Locomotive FC will look to push their unbeaten streak to nine matches on Saturday night in Tulsa in a matchup against the Roughnecks FC. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. MDT and the game will air on ESPN+.