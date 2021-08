EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Patrons taking in a show at any of El Paso Live’s venues will need to mask up as long as the local indoor mask mandate is in effect.

El Paso Live (which oversees the Plaza Theatre, Abraham Chavez Theatre, and Convention Center) made the announcement Wednesday on its Facebook page.

The group said the rules apply to both unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals.

“Help keep each other safe,” the Facebook post read.